Ekta Saraiya will be seen in Zee TV's show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. She talks to us about her dreams. Read on…

Everyone has ambitions and dreams. What were yours?

I have done my specialisation in hospitality and since I love travelling, I wanted to get into the airline industry but as they say “nothing goes as planned” and destiny had something else in store for me! My pictures reached Balaji Tele Films and they approached me to play the character of Mauli in their iconic show Kahiin Toh Hoga! There was no looking back since then!

Were you encouraged by your family to choose a career in the entertainment industry?

Joining the entertainment industry was unplanned. I never ever thought of acting but when this call came my way, my parents told me to give it a shot. It’s been 18 years since then and I cannot think of anything else other than facing the camera!

What is the one thing that makes you stressed out?

I am a happy and content soul. I did Kya Hua Tera Vaada in 2012 before I got married and then took up Daayan in 2017/18. A few offers did come my way but I had decided that I would take something up only if it was interesting enough. I want to play different and challenging characters — that is the kind of pressure I want to take on myself.

Depression and other mental health issues are now out in the open. Are we magnifying these terms by talking too much about it?

Mental health is as important as physical health. I personally feel that it is a positive change in society that people are talking and giving it the kind of importance it always required. I feel that we, as a society, can do much more to reach out and help individuals battling depression and mental health issues than just posting messages on social media with fake assurances of being there for them.

In the fast pace of life and technology no one is slowing down. What is your personal viewpoint?

I personally enjoy the fast pace of life. If one knows how to strike a balance then it can be a smooth road to walk on! The fast pace of life keeps us busy. There are pros and cons of everything. Technology has really advanced but has divided the time we shared with our loved ones. It has made life easy but taken away a lot as well. So yes, striking a balance is important to deal with the fast pace of life and technological development.

Which is the biggest goal you want to achieve?

I have started my own production house and we are in the process of developing concepts at the moment. My goal is to be an established TV/film producer. But most importantly, I want to travel the entire world and make memories.