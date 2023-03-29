Naomi Alderman on her upcoming show 'The Power'

Prime Video’s upcoming drama The Power is all set to premiere on March 31. Based on an award-winning science-fiction novel of the same name by British author Naomi Alderman, The Power is a story about four teenage girls who mysteriously develop a special power that allows them to electrocute people at will. From London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, the ‘power’ emerges from a tingle in the teenagers’ collarbones.

Author Naomi Alderman shared how she came up with the unique idea of electricity being the power that teenage girls acquire in this Prime Video drama. She said, “Once I knew that I wanted to make women physically more powerful than men in the novel, I had a few ideas of how to do it.”

Naomi added, “But at the end, I settled on electricity because it’s real. It exists in electric eels and other electric fish that have evolved on the same planet as us.”