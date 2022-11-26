Elegant touch

Malaika Arora is all set to take the audience by storm with her reality show, Moving In With Malaika. As the show is soon going to stream on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, she shared pictures of her house. From glossy marble flooring in living room to pastel blue walls of the kitchen, her house is all things elegant. And now one will see her homemaking choices all the more with the upcoming show. She shared a promotional video of the same. — TMS
