Elite Superbikers, Wheels That Fly and Revving Souls… Do the names strike a chord? If not, here's a date with the bikers' gangs of tricity

Rabbi Sandhu, Samrat Mukhra, Shishir Gupta and Arjun Raghuvanshi



Sheetal

The Litchi Beer launch at Social, Chandigarh, witnessed an unexpected but thrilling addition — a group of bikers roaring in on their super machines. Amidst the ambience of chilled litchi-infused beverages and upbeat music, these tricity bikers’ gang brought a whole new level of excitement to the event. Many indulge in the festival’s offerings, but they also shared their adrenaline-pumping experiences on the road, particularly in challenging weather conditions.

Group theory

There are three biker groups at present in tricity — Elite Superbikers, Wheels That Fly (WTF) and Revving Souls — headed by Samrat Mukhra, Shishir Gupta and Sachin Jain, respectively. Shishir has 56 riders from various nearby cities. Sachin and Samrat are co-admins of Revving Souls, which has 65 members, whereas Samrat’s Elite Superbikers has 25 members.

Sachin Jain

Samrat says, “I am running this group since 2020. While other groups in tricity are riders only, this one allows those with superbikes above 1,000 cc engine. Thus, the membership is limited.”

Samrat rides Rocket 3GT 2500cc, which is only possessed by 75-80 people in India and three-four in tricity. Apart from the group admins, other riders, including Rabbi Sandhu, Arjun Raghu, Vikram Prakhar, Varun Wadhawan, Prikshit Mahajan, Vivek Chauhan, Shubham, Dinesh, Namit and Vipin Kediya, were also present.

Varun Wadhawan

Passion or obsession?

Varun Wadhawan, who started professional stunt riding at 18, currently has a BMW S1000 RR with a Sidhu Moosewala’s taped sticker. Shishir has been riding since 2013 and for five years, he owned Suzuki Intruder M1800 R. He shared, “After that for two years, I shifted to the Kawasaki Z800 modified with a full system exhaust by Akrapovic, Japan. Later, I went back to my Intruder for a year and then to the Kawasaki Ninja ZX14r 2016 model.

Talking of passion, Arjun runs a shop in the Industrial Area that deals with premium parts and protective gears for these bikers, and Sachin Jain hosts a special bikers’ café called Caffiene & Machine in Mohali.

Vivek Chauhan on his Ducati

Braving the weather

Riding through thunderstorms requires nerves of steel and sharp reflexes, as every twist and turn becomes a test of skill and resilience. Likewise, braving the intense heat demands endurance and proper preparation. One of the bikers, Namit, talked about his tryst with a thunderstorm while on a long-distance ride. “It was a test of both my riding abilities and my bike’s capabilities. The rain was pouring down and visibility was reduced to almost nothing. But with focus and determination, we powered through, reaching our destination safely,” he said.

Another rider, Arjun Raghuvanshi, narrated his experience of enduring scorching temperatures during a recent trip. “The heat was relentless, the asphalt seemed to have melted. But the camaraderie among fellow riders and the thrill of the journey kept us going. It’s moments like these that truly test your passion for biking.”

Rabbi Sandhu who rides Kawasaki zx14r was vocal about how riding motorbikes gave him a sense of brotherhood and togetherness. “It allows me to express freely. To be able to share the joy of discussing about motorcycles with individuals of all ages, who come from different walks of life, is so satisfying in itself. You develop a bond.”

These bikers generally ride only on Sundays, about 100 to 200 km to and fro.

To all the newcomers who want to enter the world of superbikes, Shishir suggests, “Be patient and start with a small bike, not more than 400-600 cc engine displacement. Increase your experience and gradually start upgrading to 800-1000 cc engines. Be cautious as these machines are insane and can kill you even if there is slight negligence. Ride safe.”

