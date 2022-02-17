Elli AvrRam celebrates her 10-year journey in India

Elli AvrRam is celebrating a decade of entering India, the country of unending dreams and possibilities. The actress, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss, says, “I came to India all alone from Stockholm, Sweden, for the first time on February 14, 2012. I remember saving up money to get here. Today, I celebrate a decade in India! This has been my longest relationship and most cherished love story because there was a soul connect.”

She adds, “I’m so grateful to all the people who came my way, who have been angels in my journey, who have truly seen me, who have helped me in a big or small way; it all counts and matters so much to me. I thank all of you for your support, for your love, for your acceptance. To all the film makers who have believed in me, and given me a chance…”

Elli is now gearing up for two projects, one being the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye and the other Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.