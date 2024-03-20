Ellie Goulding feels 'sad as hell' after announcing her split with husband

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has confessed that she is ‘feeling sad as hell’ but assured that ‘tomorrow will be better’, making the remarks just weeks after announcing her separation.
It was announced last month that the singer-songwriter, 37, and her husband Caspar Jopling, 32, have separated. The former couple confirmed the news in respective statements that were shared with their followers on social media. The BRIT Award winner wrote, “Solidarity to anyone else feeling sad as hell today. Tomorrow will be better.” The post comes weeks after Ellie and Caspar announced their separation. There had been rumours that the pair, who are parents to son Arthur, two, together, had split up prior to the announcement last month.
The singer said that the former couple “remain the closest of friends” and have been “co-parenting” together.
Ellie said, “In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends.”
