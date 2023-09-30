Embarking on a new journey: Jaideep Ahlawat calls Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye, an ‘ode to indomitable human spirit’

IANS

Jaideep Ahlawat, who is now making inroads into the world of audio-books and comics as he gives the Hindi voice for the Marvel archer-superhero Hawkeye, in the audio-series Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye, described it “an ode to the indomitable human spirit”. The audio series dropped on streaming medium on Friday.

Talking about the series, the Paatal Lok actor says, “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye is an inspiring story that humanises the superhero. The series is an ode to the indomitable human spirit and I am confident that it will inspire listeners to confront their challenges fearlessly.”

Detailing his experience, Jaideep adds, “Portraying Hawkeye has been a rewarding journey for me because of the remarkable strength and resilience he showcases in the face of adversity. You will witness him on a journey to honour the memory of his loved ones, amidst the shifting sands of time.”

Presenting an alternate scenario, similar to MCU’s ‘What if...’ animated series, the audio-book series explores different angles of various Marvel characters with entirely new storylines. As such, the audio-series gives an entirely new original story and all see the heroes at their worst, fighting the worst threats in the face of horrible odds.

The Hawkeye is part of the Wastelanders series and is the second installment after Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord. Hawkeye sees Clint Barton from 30 years ago in the franchise embarking on a bloody pursuit for vengeance as all the villains of the world rose up and killed almost every superhero. This ranges from his friends in the Avengers to his associates in the X-Men, The Fantastic Four and various other heroes.

The Hindi version of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye features a strong cast featuring the voices of — Jaideep Ahlawat, Prajakta Koli, and Jennifer Winget, among others, and has been released on Audible.

It is a six-season series and is the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment. The series is also being released in French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Japanese. The English-language version of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye was written by J. Holtham and is directed by Rachel Chavkin.