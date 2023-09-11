Emma Stone-led 'Poor Things' wins top prize at 80th Venice Film Festival

Poor Things, a film about Victorian-era female empowerment, won the Golden Lion on Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, largely deprived of Hollywood glamour because of the strikes by writers and actors. The film, starring Emma Stone, won the top prize at the 80th edition of the festival, which is often a predictor of Oscar glory. Receiving the award, director Yorgos Lanthimos said the film wouldn’t exist without Stone, who was also the producer but was not on the Lido for the festival. “This film is her, in front and behind the camera,” Lanthimos said.
The film, based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel by the same name, tells the tale of Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life by a scientist and, after a whirlwind learning curve, runs off with a sleazy lawyer and embarks on a series of adventures devoid of the societal judgements of the era. Other top winners on the Lido were two films shaming Europe for its migration policies.
Io Capitano (Me Captain), by Matteo Garrone, won the award for best director while Garrone’s young star, Seydou Sarr, won the award for best young actor. The film tells the story of two young boys’ odyssey from Dakar, Senegal, to the detention camps in Libya and finally across the Mediterranean to Europe. Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border, about Europe’s other migration crisis on the Polish-Belarus border, won the Special Jury Prize.
others who won
Peter Sarsgaard won the best actor award for Memory, which is a film about high schoolers reuniting. In his acceptance speech, Sarsgaard referred to the strike, and the threat of artificial intelligence to the industry in the coming times. “I think we could all really agree that an actor is a person and that a writer is a person. But it seems that we can’t,” he said.
Cailee Spaeny won best actress for Priscilla, Sofia Coppola’s portrait of the private side of Priscilla and Elvis Presley. — AP
