Emma Watson on her almost 5-year break from acting

ANI

Emma Watson hasn’t acted since December 2018, when she wrapped production of Greta Gerwig’s beloved Little Women adaptation.

Considering the Harry Potter actor’s break from acting would touch five years at the end of 2023, she was asked about the reason for her staying away from the camera.

In a recent interview, she said that she “wasn’t very happy” with the profession.

“I think I felt a bit caged,” Watson said. “The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

Watson, whose acting career includes eight Harry Potter movies along with Darren Aronofsky’s Noah, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, Beauty and the Beast starred as Meg March in Little Women.