Emmy winning actor Ron Cepha Jones passes away at 66

Emmy Award winning actor Ron Cepha Jones, best known for his work in the highly acclaimed American drama series This Is Us for playing William Hill, has died at the age of 66.
In addition to This Is Us, the actor also appeared in Mr Robot, The Get Down and Luke Cage.
