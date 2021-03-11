Armaan Malik's song You is a part of Vh1 Summer League 2022

Each summer, chartbuster songs battle it out in a knockout showdown to win the coveted title of Vh1 Summer Anthem on Channel Vh1.

The show is back again with its seventh edition. Vh1 has kicked off the clash of the eight hit singles in pairs, as they go loggerheads with each other through a three-stage face-off.

The four winning tracks from the first knockout round will go ahead in the competition to participate in the second stage, spanning two days each. Out of the four, only two will make it to the all-important finale and face off for ultimate glory. The artiste to look forward to this edition will be Armaan Malik as his track You will battle it out.