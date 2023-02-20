Emotional connect

&TV’s Doosri Maa completes 100 episodes. It revolves around a woman, who adopts her husband’s illegitimate son.

The star cast of the show, Neha Joshi (Yashoda), Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna), and Mohit Dagga (Ashok) among others, shared their excitement on completing the 100-episode milestone.

Neha says, “I can’t believe the show has already reached the 100-episode mark. My journey with Doosri Maa has been special. I was nervous and excited at the same time when this opportunity came to me. I was getting married and I had to move to Jaipur the same week. But I decided to play Yashoda because of my husband’s support and belief in the show director, Imtiaz Punjabi. I made the right decision. Achieving this feat would not have been possible without my co-stars and the crew.”

Aayudh Bhanushali, who essays Krishna, says, “Congratulations to the entire cast and crew for achieving the 100-episode milestone. It is a proud moment for all of us. Since we all moved to Jaipur for the shoot and spent considerable time together, we have become quite close.”