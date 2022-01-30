Shehnaaz Gill pays a warm tribute to Sidharth Shukla

As the curtains draw upon the 15th edition of Colors’ Bigg Boss, the stage is set to give a befitting send-off to an illustrious season. While this star-studded finale, which will air on Sunday (January 30), will see former winners of the show, including Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati and Urvashi Dholakia, coming together for the first time, viewers will also witness Shehnaaz Gill’s heartening tribute to co-actor and friend, the late Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan introduces Shehnaaz on stage and mentions how she has become Hindustan Ki Shehnaaz Gill. He recalls how her dazzling aura caught his eye right at the launch of the 13th season. Shehnaaz and Salman get into a fun mode when Shehnaaz asks Salman to shake a leg on the hit track Such a Boring Day with her. Later Shehnaaz steps up to give #SidNaaz a khushi bhara salaam and while watching her perform, Salman struggles to hold back his emotions as tears roll down his cheek.