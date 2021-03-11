Neetu Kapoor remembers her husband late Rishi Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors

Neetu Kapoor was recently seen gracing the stage of dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. While the actress is always having fun with the judges, this time around it was rather an emotional moment for her. In the latest episode, during one of the segments, after a contestant’s grandmother recounted her old connection with Rishi, Neetu broke down while remembering her husband, whose second death anniversary was on April 30.

Neetu also shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “It has been two years since Rishi ji left us… Losing a partner of 45 years was difficult and painful, at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied... Movie and television helped me achieve that… Rishi ji will always be remembered and stay in everyone’s heart forever.”