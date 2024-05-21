Emotional moment

IANS

Singer Katy Perry took the American Idol stage for the final time as a judge before bidding adieu to the singing-based reality show. Perry, along with names such as Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, sauntered into the 22nd season finale hand in hand. The Roar hitmaker was visibly emotional when she saw Ryan Seacrest, knowing this would be her last appearance on the show. Perry took the stage with third-place finalist Jack Blocker as they performed What Makes a Woman in a three-hour finale. Throughout, the mention of it being Perry’s last show made her emotional and teary-eyed.

