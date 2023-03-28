Samantha says 'who will love me like you do' to netizen asking her to 'date someone'

Actress Samantha Prabhu, who sizzled the screens with her performance with Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise, has talked about dating in her recent tweet.
A fan on the micro-blogging website shared an edited picture of Samantha and asked “I know it’s not my place to say, but plz date someone @Samanthaprabhu2.” To which Samantha, who was married to actor Naga Chaitanya, replied: “Who will love me like you do.” It was in 2021 when Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation. —IANS
