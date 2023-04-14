Emotional Sonali

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is also a judge on India’s Best Dancer Season 3, was impressed by a contestant and gave her a nickname. In the upcoming episode, Ankeeta Londhe will be seen impressing the judges - Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur — with her heartfelt contemporary and classical dance fusion on the song Kanha Mane Na.
An impressed Sonali will be heard saying: “Mala tuzha performance khup avadla (I absolutely loved your performance).” The 22-year-old contestant left a computer engineering course to pursue dancing. In her journey, Ankeeta’s mother was the biggest supporter and inspired her to pursue her ambition of being a dancer. Unfortunately, she lost her mother during the pandemic.
Overwhelmed with emotion after hearing Ankeeta’s story, Sonali gave her a tight hug and said: “I’m very proud of you.” She added: “You’re taking responsibility of your family at such a young age, and you are following your passion. Your mother, Manju Shah, will be overjoyed.”
On finding out that Ankeeta’s mother used to call her, Pillu, Sonali surprised Ankeeta by saying: “If you go ahead in the show, you will be my ‘Pillu’, Manjuchi multitalented mulgi Pillu.”
India’s Best Dancer Season 3 airs on Sony Entertainment Television. — IANS
