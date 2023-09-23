Emotionally challenging: Aastha Sharma talks about her role in Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Colors’ show Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan is a compelling social drama that has captivated the attention of viewers since its launch. Aastha Sharma, who is playing Neerja in the show, says, “As an actor, portraying Neerja has been the most rewarding yet emotionally challenging experience for me. I don’t know what I would have done if I was in her place. The ground beneath her feet is crumbling now that she learns the truth about how her mother earned a livelihood. Even if she did it all for Neerja’s sake that doesn’t make the betrayal any less haunting and devastating. Depicting these different stages of emotional turmoil has helped me grow as an actor. I’m more empathetic now. I thank the viewers for showering so much love on Neerja and the show.”