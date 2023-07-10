Emotions on a high

—IANS

The new episode of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3 on Sunday focused on a celebration of India’s rich diversity of festivals. The Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar special episode was further elevated by the presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah, the judges of another reality show, India’s Got Talent Season 10, and in the course of the episode, Shilpa Shetty recollected the moment when Geeta Kapur tied her rakhi.

She said, “Though I don’t have a brother, Geeta and I have always been there for each other. Geeta tied a rakhi for me on Super Dancer, and it is one of the most beautiful memories that I will cherish forever. The significance of this festival has grown tremendously. I didn’t celebrate it much as we were just two sisters, but now, with my son and daughter, I celebrate it with great enthusiasm.”

Geeta said, “Throughout my life, Raksha Bandhan has felt incomplete. However, when I joined Super Dancer, I not only found a brother in Paritosh Tripathi but also a sister in Shilpa. A sister, who is always attentive and emotionally connected. When I’m feeling low, Shilpa senses it even when no one else does.”