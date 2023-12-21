 Emraan Hashmi, Mouni & Naseeruddin to star in OTT show, Showtime : The Tribune India

IANS

Actors Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy and Naseeruddin Shah along with Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran will be seen in OTT show, titled Showtime, which will delve into the unseen world that lies behind the camera.

Emraan said, “Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels.”

The actor added, “We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say — we have heard you all! Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood!”

The show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, created by Sumit Roy and showrunner Mihir Desai and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar.

Karan Johar, founder and managing director of Dharmatic Entertainment said, “Showtime is a series that is very close to my heart, it gives a closer look into the power struggles of the showbiz. The show will ensure that battle lines are drawn and crossed.”

An epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, Showtime will give you a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Gaurav Banerjee, head Content, Disney+Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “The next story we wanted to tell was about Bollywood and the trade secrets, so who better than Karan Johar who has been the heart of the industry and also the center of conversations around nepotism. We hope Showtime will bring a new flavor to the world of Bollywood that fans will enjoy.”

Showtime will be releasing soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

