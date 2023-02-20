Kumar Sanu wants more female music composers in the industry

Taking viewers back to the Glorious 90s, Indian Idol Season 13 recently celebrated the much-loved music of the 1990s with acclaimed singers Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal.

Contestant Senjuti Das took the two special guests by surprise with her superfluous voice and composing talent. She also received a beautiful request from Kumar Sanu.

Complimenting her performance, Kumar Sanu said, “Bohot jabardast gaya tumne. Every word was clear. I’ve also heard that you compose music, which is fantastic. There are just a handful of female music composers in the industry, so we need music directors like you. But do give us a chance as well – kabhi hum mein bhi yaad karo, hum aake aapka gaana gayenge…tum kal bolo toh kal hi kar denge!”

Later, Anuradha Paudwal and Senjuti also shared the stage and perform the song, Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.