End note: Sana Raees Khan evicted from the Bigg Boss house

Sana Raees Khan’s journey on Colors’ famous show Bigg Boss was a rollercoaster ride, but it has now come to an end with her eviction.

Sana shared, “This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. It was a whirlwind of ups and downs that kept me on my toes. Amid all the chaos and clashes, Mannara Chopra stood by me as a true friend, and I’m grateful for that. There were many challenges along the way, especially the heated arguments I had with Sunny Arya, Arun Srikanth, Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal. I take pride in sticking to my principles throughout this adventure. Colors and Bigg Boss offered the most incredible platform for me to be unapologetically myself, and I can’t thank them enough. I’m thankful for each and every moment of this experience.”