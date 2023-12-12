End note: Sana Raees Khan evicted from the Bigg Boss house

Sana Raees Khan’s journey on Colors’ famous show Bigg Boss was a rollercoaster ride, but it has now come to an end with her eviction.
Sana shared, “This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. It was a whirlwind of ups and downs that kept me on my toes. Amid all the chaos and clashes, Mannara Chopra stood by me as a true friend, and I’m grateful for that. There were many challenges along the way, especially the heated arguments I had with Sunny Arya, Arun Srikanth, Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal. I take pride in sticking to my principles throughout this adventure. Colors and Bigg Boss offered the most incredible platform for me to be unapologetically myself, and I can’t thank them enough. I’m thankful for each and every moment of this experience.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...