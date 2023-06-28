End of a chapter: With Jack Ryan’s finale, John Krisanksi is filled with emotions

Launched in 2018, the Amazon Original series Jack Ryan received appreciation from critics and audiences from all around the world. It is based on Tom Clancy’s novel.

Speaking about his experience working with the franchise for five years and four seasons, actor John Krisanksi says, “The whole experience has been surreal. As a kid, Jack Ryan was my favourite character in the books and the movies, and the fact that I got to play him is amazing.”

He adds, “We had the most amazing crew—writers, producers, and then this cast! We really did create a family on this show. I think that it’s the culmination of these characters’ relationships and bringing it home.”

The final mission commences on June 30 on Prime Video, with two episodes premiering each Friday leading up to the series finale on July 14. The six-episode season will stream on Prime Video.