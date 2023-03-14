Abdu Rozik says Bigg Boss 16 'mandali' is no more

Those who have watched Bigg Boss know there was a mandali created by Sajid Khan inside the house and singer Abdu Rozik has concerns about leaving that group. But he has maintained that his friendship with Shiv Thakare will last forever.

Moreover, the friendships created inside the house have often not translated into the same outside. The last time they were all seen together was at MC Stan’s live concert, where Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were present. Nimrit had also talked about their gang earlier, and how it was not necessary for everyone to be available for each other every time, but they definitely meet each other when they can. But, Abdu Rozik has a different opinion.