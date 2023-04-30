End of road

Zoe Saldana is done playing Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While speaking about filmmaker James Gunn and the development of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series, Saldana, reaffirmed that she will no longer play the character after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5. “I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians,” the actress said, noting that she originally only expected to portray Gamora for the property’s original 2014 movie. “It is the end for me, for Gamora.” —IANS
