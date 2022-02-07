Dhrriti Reddy talks about her fitness routine

Singer and actress Dhrriti Reddy has a grueling schedule when it comes to fitness. She wakes up pretty early and practices hatha yoga. While she soaks in the early morning sun, she continues her fitness routine in the evening with Zumba. Between all this, she does her acting and singing assignments.

Dhrriti shares, “I do hatha yoga. I wake up at around 6:30 am. I love to spend time looking at the rising sun for some time. It gives me perspective and also energises me. I eat only twice in a day. My brunch is between 11 am and noon and then dinner between 6-7 pm. I have a major sweet tooth. I eat sweets every day, but in moderation. I usually do Zumba, but some days just dance casually to my favourite tunes. I don’t think it’s a strict routine but people tell me so.”