Dhrriti Reddy talks about her fitness routine

Singer and actress Dhrriti Reddy has a grueling schedule when it comes to fitness. She wakes up pretty early and practices hatha yoga. While she soaks in the early morning sun, she continues her fitness routine in the evening with Zumba. Between all this, she does her acting and singing assignments.
Dhrriti shares, “I do hatha yoga. I wake up at around 6:30 am. I love to spend time looking at the rising sun for some time. It gives me perspective and also energises me. I eat only twice in a day. My brunch is between 11 am and noon and then dinner between 6-7 pm. I have a major sweet tooth. I eat sweets every day, but in moderation. I usually do Zumba, but some days just dance casually to my favourite tunes. I don’t think it’s a strict routine but people tell me so.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...
Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab
By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...