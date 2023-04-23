English film January selected for London Lift-Off International Film Festival

English film January, produced jointly by Norah Richards Rangmanch & Sirjana, has been selected for the International London Lift-Off Film Festival. This film is among the 28 selected from around the world.

It is the story of a teenaged girl, living abroad who suffers mental anguish due to cultural differences. Mehak Singh will be seen in the lead role. The film has been directed by Arvind Daman Singh, while the screenplay and dialogues have been written by Davinder Daman. It has been shot at different locations in Texas, USA.