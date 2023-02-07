English Vinglish to release in China

India’s critically acclaimed and award-winning film English Vinglish is set to hit 6,000 theatres on the Chinese mainland on February 24. Starring Sridevi, the film narrates story of a quiet, sweet-tempered housewife who endures slights from her well-educated husband and daughter every day because of her inability to speak and understand English. Her attempt to learn the language helps her reassert her value as a mother and a wife. The film marked Sridevi’s return to the silver screen after a 15-year hiatus and went on to become India’s official entry to the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category for 2012. English Vinglish marked the directorial debut of Gauri Shinde.