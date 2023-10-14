Enigmatic character: Aamir Dalvi will play Satya in Dabangii..Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Aamir Dalvi will assume the role of the flamboyant and charismatic Satya in Sony Entertainment Television’s Dabangii..Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

About this formidable character and his relentless desire for domination, Aamir said, “I am so excited about to play this role; Satya is an exceptionally astute individual who possess an extraordinary acumen for financial matters. He excels at amassing wealth and achieving fame, all the while maintaining a web of intricate schemes. Satya is essentially a grey character. His concept of self-love is unique, focusing primarily on his own well-being. He will stop at nothing to secure his own happiness and satisfaction, constantly nurturing his ego and propelling himself forward. In real life, our perception can shift from being a hero in one person’s story to a villain in another’s.”