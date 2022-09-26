Rom-com, horror and more… This week on the web features a direct-to-OTT film premiere along with an international show

September 26: Unholy Matrimony: Black Widow Murders on hayu

It unveils stories of women who turn society’s assumptions about the “fairer sex” upside down, spinning webs of deceit to capture their unsuspecting victims. Whether it’s a career con artist, serial divorcee or homemaker leading a secret double life, the women sometimes take control in the most violent way imaginable. They don’t stop until investigators finally bring them to justice.

September 30: Plan A Plan B on Netflix

What happens when a woman, who is a match-maker, falls for a man who handles divorces? Can the opposites attract? Netflix brings a fun-filled ride with Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia with a direct-to-digital romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. With marriages, divorces, swipe rights and everything in-between, this rom-com is here to give you all the feels.

September 30: Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

The movie reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more mayhem. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now, it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before All Hallow’s Eve.