Enjoying a new identity

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria has to undergo a complete transformation to get into the look of a Sikh character in the show Teri Meri Doriyaann and he said it was difficult for people to recognise him.
Vijayendra said, “For the first time I am playing a Sikh character. I went through a complete transformation to attain the look of the character. I am playing Angad Singh Brar, who is the eldest son of the family and a businessman. He loves his family and can do anything to keep everyone happy. It’s the family space where his mind takes a back seat and his heart takes over. Being a perfectionist he has not found a perfect match for himself yet,” he added. Teri Meri Doriyaann will be airing soon on Star Plus.—IANS
