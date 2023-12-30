Entangled in lies

Colors is all set to kick off the New Year with another exciting love saga, Mera Balam Thanedaar. The show stars Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary as Veer Pratap Singh and Bulbul Rajawat, respectively, and traces the love story of a couple whose marriage is based on a lie that threatens to crumble the foundation of their relationship. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Mera Balam Thanedaar premieres on January 3, 2024.

Shagun Pandey says, “I am thrilled to step into the shoes of an honest IPS officer who stands firm against deceit. This role is exactly what I’ve been eagerly waiting for and I am delighted to introduce Veer Pratap Singh to the audience. A man of principles, he is known for his opposition to underage marriages, but under tricky circumstances marries Bulbul without knowing that she is a minor”

Set to essay the role of Bulbul, Shruti Choudhary says, “I’ve enjoyed playing different roles and waited for a long time to spearhead a show. I’m excited that my dream came true, and I landed an opportunity to work in this exciting show. This role is special because I get to embody a teenager who is thrust into the complexities of adulthood and marriage based on a lie. My focus would be to bring out her innocence, vulnerability and courage with a sincere effort to create a portrayal that instantly forges a connection between the viewers and Bulbul’s character.”