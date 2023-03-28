Entering a new world

Interior designer Gauri Khan has become an author now. Wife of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri took to Instagram to launch the cover of her debut design book, My Life In Design.
The cover has the Khan family twinning in black. It has a perfect family portrait featuring herself, husband Shah Rukh Khan and their kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. On Sunday, while sharing the post Gauri wrote in the caption, “Family is what makes a home. Excited for the coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China aims to replace US as global net security provider, says Army chief
Was speaking at an event in Pune
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Chhattisgarh coal levy case
The ED had said an amount of at least Rs 540 crore was ‘exto...
2 BSF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force assistant platoon comm...
Wrong to assume that fired H1B staffers have to leave country within 60 days, says US official
Writes a letter to the Foundation for India and Indian Diasp...