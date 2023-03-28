Entering a new world

Interior designer Gauri Khan has become an author now. Wife of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri took to Instagram to launch the cover of her debut design book, My Life In Design.

The cover has the Khan family twinning in black. It has a perfect family portrait featuring herself, husband Shah Rukh Khan and their kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. On Sunday, while sharing the post Gauri wrote in the caption, “Family is what makes a home. Excited for the coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign.”