Entry mode: Lakshay Khurana joins the cast of Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

Lakshay Khurana has joined the cast of Zee TV’s recent show Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. The show also stars Navika Kotia. He is an ideal son and the perfect partner, making him a dream man for any woman.

Lakshay said, “I’m thrilled to join the cast of Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. I’ve been eager to explore something fresh and unique, and that’s when this opportunity came by. I feel that the storyline and concept of the show are very different from the regular daily soaps we have seen on television till now. The way Suraj’s character has been written is very unique, and I find it very interesting. He is a man who is an ideal son and embodies the values of the esteemed Rajgaur family. He understands his responsibilities towards the family and works towards them with all his heart.”