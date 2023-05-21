Entry mode: Veteran actor Ben Kingsley joins cast of The Killer’s Game

PTI

The film, The Killer’s Game, was recently acquired by Hollywood studio Lionsgate and will be helmed by Day Shift director JJ Perry. Based on author Jay Bonansinga’s novel of the same title, the film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood, who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorises a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow.

The details of the characters to be played by Kingsley and Boutella have been kept under wraps. While Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg wrote the film, James Coyne is handling recent rewrites.

Kingsley, who won an Oscar for his performance in Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi (1982), will be seen in Marvel’s series Wonder Man, in which he will reprise his MCU character of Trevor Slattery.