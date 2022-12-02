Karanvir Sharma roped in for 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'

Karanvir Sharma is set to portray the lead role in new show, Rabb Se Hai Dua. The role is that of a responsible family person Haider, whose decision of remarrying affects the life of his wife Dua (Aditi Sharma). Karanvir says, “While there were many factors that made me sign Rabb Se Hai Dua, the biggest one was my mother. I couldn’t make my mind, but she pushed me to meet the producer once.”

Karanvir adds, “This show is unique and is for everyone.”

The 37-year-old’s last show, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, was also a hit.