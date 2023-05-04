Erica Fernandes on portraying Mosushmi's role in The Haunting

Amazon miniTV recently released a short film titled The Haunting. This short film revolves around a woman who is possessed by a demon due to her sister’s passing. The lead actress, Erica Fernandes, describes how she approached the challenging sequences in a creative way. “Filming a short film can be an incredibly difficult process, and it often requires a lot of creativity and hard work. One of the most difficult scenes I had to shoot for this short film was the climax. It required a lot of coordination between the actors, crew and director to get everything just right. Additionally, there were many technical elements that had to be taken into account, such as lighting and camera angles. Despite the difficulty of this scene, I am proud to say that it turned out great in the end,” Erica said.

“Working on a real-life story can be an emotionally draining experience. It is often difficult to separate the character from the actor, and this can leave a lasting impact. The role made me more aware of my own feelings and emotions, and how they are connected to the characters that I portray. The story also gave me a better understanding of how people’s lives can be shaped by their experiences and circumstances,” the actor added.