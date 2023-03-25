Erica Fernandes on shifting to Dubai from India

Erica Fernandes, the actress from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, has relocated to Dubai. She recently talked about her experience. The actress doesn’t feel like she has moved out of her comfort zone, as her family lives there.
“I was looking for growth as I felt a little stagnated,” Erica said. “I wanted to do more. A lot is going on in Dubai,” she added.
She continues to travel to India for work. In fact, it’s faster for her to reach Mumbai from Dubai than from Goregaon to Naigaon. She will soon be seen in an OTT show.
