Erica Fernandes, ParthSamthaan, Hina Khan reunite with KasautiiZindagii Kay 2 cast

The cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 reunited for a get-together recently. Actress Shubhaavi Choksey took to Instagram to share photos with Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan and others. The photos feature the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. From what it looks like, the team of KZK 2 enjoyed their time at the reunion party.

Shubhaavi Choksey took to Instagram and shared astring of photos. In the caption, she wrote, “And we met finally...” She tagged Pooja Banerjee, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl. The actress mentioned how much the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 missed Pooja during the reunion. Reacting to the same, Pooja took to the comments section and shared her thoughts.