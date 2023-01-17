Esha Deol is back

Actress Esha Deol will soon be making a comeback to the film industry and her ambitious project is titled, Main, which will also have Amit Sadh alongside her. She posted about the same on her Instagram handle. Esha was last seen in web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.
On Sunday (January 15), while sharing the pictures from the sets of Main, she wrote, “Mein aa rahi hoon phir ek baar! Naya kirdaar, nayi film, Naya Ehsaas. (I am coming once again; new character, new film and new feeling). Shower me and my new film, Main, with your blessings.”
In one of the scenes she could be spotted meeting Amit Sadh, who is behind bars, and talking on an intercom. Produced by UV Films, Main is directed by Sachin Saraf. — TMS
