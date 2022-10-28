Marrakech International Film Festival to honour Ranveer Singh

The 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival is set to take place from November 11 to 19. This year, the acclaimed festival will pay tribute to Ranveer Singh and will honour him with the Festival’s Étoile d’or, previously received by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Along with Ranveer, iconic Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, renowned US filmmaker James Gray and Moroccan film pioneer and director Farida Benlyazid will also receive this honour, in keeping with the festival’s tradition of celebrating cinema in all its diversity.

Ranveer has had a meteoric rise to become one of the most celebrated actors in the history of Hindi films. In Morocco and in Marrakech in particular, Indian cinema has many admirers and Ranveer is one of its most appreciated personalities given his body of work that includes films like Band Baaja Baarat, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and 83.

Ranveer says, “I’m deeply humbled and thrilled to be receiving a tribute which recognises my body of work along with this very, very special honour, the Etoile d’Or! The Marrakesh International Film Festival is one of the most respected film events in the world, bringing together the best of cinema from across the world, especially Asia and Africa, which have universal appeal. As such, I’m extremely grateful for this distinctive recognition and the prestige bestowed upon me by the festival.”