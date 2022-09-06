Euphoria, Stranger Things, win big at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus led the field with five wins apiece on the second night of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, handed out on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Squid Game took home four trophies, including the win for guest actress in a drama series for Lee You-mi.
HBO had the largest haul of the night among platforms with 17, followed by Netflix (11), Hulu (7) and Apple (4) including two wins for the series Severance. Overall, winners were announced in 48 categories. The Creative Arts Emmys precede next week’s 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, which will air live on September 12 on NBC. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Hasina at the Rashtrap...
Rajnath, Jaishankar to visit Japan for '2+2' dialogue
Says the two sides will further explore new initiatives to s...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
UP BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack
Was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath constituency in Lak...
Sukhbir Badal to appear before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case today
The hearing will be held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institut...