Eva Longoria makes it clear she wants to work with people she loves

IANS

Actress Eva Longoria has talked about why she approaches new projects by considering her circle of friends first and revealed that she wants to work with people she loves. “I want to work with people I love,” Longoria said at the Cannes Film Festival, naming friends and fellow actresses Kerry Washington and Gabrielle Union, with whom she has upcoming projects.

“Life’s too short… I’d much rather be surrounded by people I love and creatives that I respect,” she continued. The actress goes for projects that will work best for everyone involved. “It’s the people and their vision and what they bring to it more than the actual project,” she said.