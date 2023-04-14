RRR star Jr NTR, who has become a global sensation in the last few months, hosted a dinner party for James Farrell (vice-president international, Amazon Studios) and few dignitaries from the film industry at his house on Wednesday.
Taking to Instagram, Jr NTR posted a few snaps from the evening, in which SS Rajamouli also joined him. In the first black-and-white snap, Jr NTR can be seen sharing a good laugh with Farrell. In another frame, NTR posed with Rajamouli for the shutterbugs. “An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner,” NTR wrote in the caption.
Jr NTR is in the headlines as he has bagged a role in the sequel of War. As per a source, the shooting for the film is expected to start in November 2023.
