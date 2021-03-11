Every photographer needs a good subject & every celeb needs a good photographer. Here are a few successful jugalbandis...

Sheetal
World Photography Day is a day which celebrates art, craft, science and history all at once. It was on August 19, 1839, French Academy of Sciences patented the Daguerreo- type process, the method to create a permanent image with a camera. Talking of art and science of photography, we talk to fashion and celeb photographers to understand their passion and find out what goes behind a good photograph.
Eye spy
When it comes to life photography, eyes have to express the most. In the field of life photography, there are many avenues to explore. But, because I like to focus on the eyes and face, I do more model and jewellery shoots. In the age of social media, I feel that photography has turned to 80 per cent editing and 20 per cent the art of clicking pictures which used to be the other way round a decade ago. It’s a problem worth reflecting upon.
Celeb(s) who I love to work with: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Harsh Rajput and Siddharth Nigam.
Prashant Samtani, fashion photographer
Method in madness
My father thought I would become a wildlife photographer. I dabbled in everything before deciding on fashion photography. I have done celeb photo shoots also. Celebs are very much image conscious. They don’t allow spontaneity and chaos which is my way of doing things. Also, to be a fashion photographer, one has to study fashion more than photography. On social media everybody is a photographer. I think that makes our job a lot tougher and interesting to bring something new every day.
Celeb(s) I love to work with: I enjoy shooting with fresh faces and models. I recently did a shoot with Indraneel Sengupta where we walked and shot.
Appurva Shah, fashion photographer
Capturing the aura
In my career, I have worked with many celebrities. Every celebrity has their favourite photographers. I had approached Vicky Kaushal once during the time of Masaan. He couldn’t do a photo shoot then but had promised to get back to me on something big. And, he remembered. He came to me after he did Sanju, which says a lot about his character .
Celeb(s) who I love to work with: Pulkit Samrat, Hansika Motwani, Keerthi Shetty, Ali Fazal, Karan Tacker, Allu Arjun, Sidharth Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Parth Samthaan.
Paul David Martin, celebrity photographer
Evolving scenario
I have shot many television celebrities. It has been extremely overwhelming to shoot Shweta Tiwari, Rashami Desai and Erica Fernandes. Apart from this, on World Photography Day, I want to say that although a picture is basically a moment we capture, it’s not that simple nowadays. While it is important to be visible, it is also important to put a little thought behind each click.
Celeb(s) who I love to work with: Palak Tiwari, Divya Aggarwal, Sonakshi Sinha, Pankaj Tripathi and Raveena Tandon.
Amit Khanna, celebrity photographer
