'Everything Everywhere All At Once', 'The White Lotus' sweep SAG Awards

The metaverse adventure movie Everything Everywhere All At Once bagged the best ensemble prize at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening. The Michelle Yeoh-starrer also broke records, becoming the biggest winner in the history of the show.

Brendan Fraser

Another series that has been picking up awards, The White Lotus, a trenchant look at the over-privileged guests at an Italian resort, took home the best TV drama ensemble honour. Everything Everywhere All At Once, one of the few recent Indies to break out in a big way at the box-office, dominated the evening with four wins, followed by The White Lotus, which will be remembered for Jennifer Coolidge, with two victories.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has continued to build momentum during a marathon awards season, racking up top prizes as it barrels toward the Oscars in two weeks. This weekend, it nabbed the Producers Guild Award and last weekend it picked up the Directors Guild Award for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the filmmakers.

Jennifer Coolidge

Michelle Yeoh was named best actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and it took her time at the podium to note what her victory meant for other Asian movie fans. “This is not just for me,” she said. “This is for every little girl who looks like me,” Yeoh added.

Brendan Fraser earned best actor honours for The Whale. Fighting back tears, Fraser talked about his professional highs and lows in a life that took him from the A-list in the 1990s and to a career downturn that left him off the marquee. “I’ve rode that wave lately, and I’ve also had that wave smash me to the ocean floor,” Fraser said.

Jessica Chastain won best female actor in a TV movie or limited series for Showtime's country music power couple series George & Tammy. — IANS