Exit mode: Firoza Khan evicted from Bigg Boss house

The surprises and thrills ended on Colors’ Bigg Boss with the announcement of Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi’s eviction, leaving her friend in the house, Abhishek Kumar, in tears. Abhishek and Khanzaadi seemed to be on the brink of being the ‘new couple’ in the house and that’s why her departure hit Abhishek the hardest.

Ayesha Khan

Looking back on her journey, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi says, “As I bid farewell to the show, I’m happy that I have been sincere all along. I never imagined that this show would test my mental strength to its limit and make me stronger. This journey is a huge inspiration for my first love, hip-hop. I think I’ll create better songs and explore the music that was suppressed inside of me all this while. I regret that I came across as someone who did not respect the platform, but that’s not what it was. I was just not in the right headspace to think about anything other than myself because I was fighting a few demons inside my head. I’m very grateful that this show celebrated my fierce spirit. Standing up for yourself without expecting anyone to back you is the lesson I have learnt. I’m excited about watching this show as a viewer and hope that Ankita Lokhande wins.” Meanwhile, Ayesha Khan is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard.