Filmmaker Maneesh Sharma’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to hit cinema halls on May 13.

Maneesh was blown over by Ranveer when he auditioned him for Band Baaja Baaraat, incidentally Maneesh’s first directorial. Now that Maneesh is producing Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he is filled with pride looking at the achievements of Ranveer.

Maneesh says, “Over the last decade, Ranveer’s growth is there for all to see. He has cemented his position of a versatile leading man with one tour de force performance after the other. Along the way, he has created an enviable track record of box office successes.”

Maneesh adds, “I think what makes Ranveer special is that he likes to push his boundaries as an artiste in the world of commercial films. And this is what makes him that rare breed - an artiste star. With Jayeshbhai, Ranveer delivers a knock-out performance that redefines the idea of a commercial film hero. He continues to master his craft and with him the one thing you should always expect is the unexpected.”