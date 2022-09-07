Experience adventure with these new shows on Sony BBC Earth…

Known for delivering thought-provoking content and powerful storytelling, Sony BBC Earth is back with a robust line-up featuring a wide range of series.

With the premiere of Attenborough’s Wonder of Song (September 11)—making viewers experience remarkable sounds of the natural world, Deadly Predators (September 20)—a peek inside the wildlife’s deadly kingdom, Life—a nature documentary, Australia’s Health Revolution with Michael Mosley (September 19) – fighting Australia’s diabetes epidemic and Inside the Factory (September 27) – taking viewers through the largest factories in Europe, the channel is sure to take viewers on an exhilarating voyage.