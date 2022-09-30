Explore the culinary world

A French toast made with homemade potato sabji. Tarts made from healthy and scrumptious beetroot and carrot halwa. Tacos made from multigrain rotis! Bringing a fun and healthy twist to conventional cooking, Disney Delicious, a brand new series is launching today (September 30) across Disney India web channel. The series features popular celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani along with child actor Suvi. A new episode will be dropped each Friday.
The 10-part series has Vicky’s next door neighbour Suvi walking in with outlandish food requests. Like all children, Suvi is always on a lookout for variety, fun and newness in his everyday food and Chef Vicky is happy to take up every culinary challenge his young neighbour throws at him. Talking about the series, Chef Vicky says, “Every individual wants to indulge in healthy eating but the general perception with young families is that food that is good for you will be flavourless, boring and unappetising. And with Disney Delicious, the idea was to take everyday food and add in a healthy and delicious twist.”
